March 13 (Reuters) - Gds Holdings Ltd:

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.02

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 2.46 BILLION TO RMB 2.56 BILLION

* Q4 REVENUE RMB 505.5 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW RMB 483.8 MILLION

* FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN RMB905 MILLION AND RMB935 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO INCUR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF BETWEEN RMB2,600 MILLION TO RMB3,000 MILLION FOR 2018

* QTRLY ‍ DILUTED LOSS PER ADS WAS RMB1.09​