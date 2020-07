July 7 (Reuters) - GE APPLIANCES:

* GE APPLIANCES - INVESTS $62 MILLION TO BUILD REFRIGERATORS, EXPAND CAPACITY AT MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN LOUISVILLE

* GE APPLIANCES - EXPANSION IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETE BY Q1 2021

* GE APPLIANCES - CREATES 260 NEW JOBS AS PART OF INVESTMENT