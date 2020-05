BRIEF-GE Aviation Says Developing Plan For Permanent Reductions To Global Employee Base

May 4 (Reuters) - GE AVIATION:

* GE AVIATION - DEVELOPING PLAN FOR PERMANENT REDUCTIONS TO GLOBAL EMPLOYEE BASE THAT ANTICIPATE WILL BRING TOTAL REDUCTIONS THIS YEAR TO AS MUCH AS 25%

* GE VICE CHAIR AND PRESIDENT AND CEO, GE AVIATION DAVID JOYCE ISSUED MESSAGE TO GE AVIATION EMPLOYEES

* GE AVIATION SAYS HAVE RESPONDED WITH DIFFICULT COST-CUTTING ACTIONS OVER LAST 2 MONTHS; “MORE IS REQUIRED”

* GE AVIATION - GLOBAL TRAFFIC EXPECTED TO BE DOWN ABOUT 80% IN Q2 WHEN COMPARED TO START OF PANDEMIC’S EFFECT IN CHINA IN EARLY FEBRUARY

* GE AVIATION - CONFIDENT THAT INDUSTRY WILL RECOVER TIME Source: bit.ly/2YweZYr Further company coverage: