April 12 (Reuters) -

* GE CAPITAL AVIATION- CO AND SUBSIDIARY PK AIRFINANCE CONCLUDES AIRCRAFT FINANCING TRANSACTION COVERING 51 AIRCRAFT OPERATED BY LION AIR GROUP

* GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER'S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR Source text: bit.ly/2vbcVIb Further company coverage: