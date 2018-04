April 11 (Reuters) -

* GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES LEASES TWELVE 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS

* GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020 Source text - bit.ly/2GQZS49 Further company coverage: