BRIEF-GE CEO Says Examining Options For Company's Businesses - Conf Call‍​

Jan 16 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE EXPECTS 2017 EPS TO BE AT THE LOW END OF ITS GUIDANCE - CONF CALL‍​

* GE SAYS IMPACT FROM TAX REFORM IS ABOUT A $3.4 BILLION CHARGE TO BE RECORDED IN Q4 2017 - CONF CALL‍​

* GE SAYS POWER BUSINESS CONTINUES TO BE CHALLENGING; INDUSTRIAL CFOA WILL EXCEED $7 BILLION 2017 GUIDANCE - CONF CALL‍​

* GE CEO SAYS EXAMINING OPTIONS FOR THE COMPANY‘S BUSINESSES INCLUDING “SEPARATELY TRADED ASSETS” IN ANY ONE OF ITS UNITS- CONF CALL‍​

* GE CEO SAYS EXAMINING "MANY MANY DIFFERENT PERMUTATIONS" FOR ITS BUSINESSES - CONF CALL‍​