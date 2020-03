BRIEF-GE Chairman & CEO Larry Culp's 2019 Total Compensation Was $24.6 Mln - SEC Filing

March 12 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE SAYS CHAIRMAN & CEO LARRY CULP’S 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $24.6 MILLION - SEC FILING

* GE SAYS CFO JAMIE MILLER’S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $10.5 MILLION VERSUS $7.4 MILLION IN FY 2018 - SEC FILING

* GE SAYS VICE CHAIR & CEO, AVIATION, DAVID JOYCE’S FY 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $23.8 MILLION

* GE SAYS FOR 2019, RATIO OF CEO TO MEDIAN EMPLOYEE PAY WAS 486 TO 1

* GE SAYS RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIRMAN PROPOSAL