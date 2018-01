Jan 16 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE- ENTERED THREE UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES WITH INITIAL PRINCIPAL COMMITMENT AMOUNTS OF UP TO $5 BILLION, $4 BILLION AND $4 BILLION EACH -SEC FILING

* GE- EACH OF OPERATING LINES MATURES ON JANUARY 15, 2020

* GENERAL ELECTRIC CO - AT THIS TIME, GE HAS MADE NO BORROWINGS UNDER THE OPERATING LINES Source text - bit.ly/2DcmOVT Further company coverage: