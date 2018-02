Feb 23 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* EXPECT OVERALL MARKET FOR NEW GAS ORDERS IN 2018 TO BE LESS THAN 35 GIGAWATTS

* EXECUTING RESTRUCTURING EFFORTS IN 2018 TO SUPPORT A MARKET THAT COULD BE AS LOW AS 30 GIGAWATTS NEXT YEAR

* EXPECT RESTRUCTURING EFFORTS TO CONTINUE INTO 2019