April 13 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE - GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS HAVING A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON OUR OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

* GE - OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE HAVE BEEN NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC