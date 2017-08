July 12 (Reuters) - GE

* GE, global good licensing deal with Access Bio brings asymptomatic malaria rapid diagnostic tests to market

* Agreement includes technology to create malaria serology tests for plasmodium antibodies which can measure population's past exposure to disease​

* Agreement covers diagnostic test that identifies key proteins present in malaria, as well as PLDH RDT to detect malarial parasites Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: