April 15 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE HEALTHCARE DEPLOYS REMOTE PATIENT DATA MONITORING TECHNOLOGY TO HELP CLINICIANS SUPPORT MOST CRITICAL COVID-19 PATIENTS ACROSS THE HEALTH SYSTEM

* GE HEALTHCARE - SCALED USING AZURE, GE HEALTHCARE'S MURAL VIRTUAL CARE SOLUTION ALLOWS CLINICIANS TO VIEW NUMEROUS VENTILATED PATIENTS SIMULTANEOUSLY