BRIEF-GE Healthcare Says Hiring More Manufacturing Employees And Moving Current Employees to Support Increased Demand

March 19 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* STATEMENT FROM GE HEALTHCARE PRESIDENT & CEO ON EFFORTS TO ADDRESS THE CORONAVIRUS

* GE HEALTHCARE - HIRING ADDITIONAL MANUFACTURING EMPLOYEES AND SHIFTING CURRENT EMPLOYEES TO SUPPORT INCREASED DEMAND IMMEDIATELY.

* GE HEALTHCARE - MANAGING SUPPLY CHAIN BY WORKING WITH SUPPLIERS TO MITIGATE SHORTAGES AND MINIMIZE IMPACT ON OUR CUSTOMERS GLOBALLY

* GE HEALTHCARE SAYS IS ADDING MANUFACTURING LINES TO VENTILATOR PRODUCTION AND INCREASING NUMBER OF SHIFTS TO PRODUCE AROUND CLOCK

* GE HEALTHCARE - INCREASED MANUFACTURING CAPACITY, OUTPUT OF EQUIPMENT - INCLUDING CTS, ULTRASOUND DEVICES, MOBILE X-RAY SYSTEMS, PATIENT MONITORS