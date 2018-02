BRIEF-GE Hitachi, Holtec Announce Deal To Accelerate Commercialization of SMR-160

Feb 14 (Reuters) - GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy:

* GE HITACHI AND HOLTEC ANNOUNCE COOPERATION TO ACCELERATE COMMERCIALIZATION OF SMR-160 SMALL MODULAR REACTOR

* GE HITACHI NUCLEAR ENERGY - COS TO ENTER INTO PROCOMPETITIVE COLLABORATION TO PROGRESS SMR-160 WHICH SMR LLC INTENDS TO DEVELOP, LICENSE GLOBALLY

* GE HITACHI NUCLEAR ENERGY - COOPERATION TO INITIALLY INCLUDE NUCLEAR FUEL DEVELOPMENT SUPPORTED BY GNF, CONTROL ROD DRIVE MECHANISMS DESIGNED BY CO Source text: bit.ly/2EJ3LXf Further company coverage: