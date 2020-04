BRIEF-GE Launches Strategic Debt Issuance To Fund Immediate Tender For GE Bonds Maturing Through 2024

April 13 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE - LAUNCHING A STRATEGIC DEBT ISSUANCE TO FUND AN IMMEDIATE TENDER FOR GE BONDS MATURING THROUGH 2024

* GE - AS PART OF DELEVERAGING PLAN, USING PROCEEDS FROM BIOPHARMA TRANSACTION, GE ALSO REPAID $6 BILLION OF ITS INTERCOMPANY LOAN TO GE CAPITAL ON APRIL 1

* GE - SEPARATELY REPAID $4.7 BILLION OF DEBT THAT MATURED IN Q1 OF 2020

* GE - GE CAPITAL TODAY ALSO IS LAUNCHING A TENDER TARGETING UP TO $9 BILLION OF DEBT MATURING IN 2020

* GE - GE CAPITAL SEPARATELY REPAID $4.7 BILLION OF DEBT THAT MATURED IN Q1 OF 2020

* GE - AT MARCH 31, 2020, GE HELD CONSOLIDATED CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH OF MORE THAN $47 BILLION

* GE - ALSO REFINANCING A BACK-UP CREDIT FACILITY THAT EXPIRES IN 2021