June 27 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE Oil & Gas and Eni East Africa sign long-term partnership to develop gas resources offshore of Mozambique

* General Electric Co - agreement comprises a multi-year contract to supply subsea production systems, ancillary equipment and services

* General Electric Co - agreement also covers area 4 future potential upstream projects