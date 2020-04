BRIEF-GE On April 17 Entered Into Senior Unsecured Back-Up Revolving Syndicated Credit Facility At Commitment Amount Of $15 Bln

April 20 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE - ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO SENIOR UNSECURED BACK-UP REVOLVING SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITY AT COMMITMENT AMOUNT OF $15 BILLION

* GE - CREDIT FACILITY REFINANCES GE’S PRIOR $20 BILLION BACK-UP REVOLVING SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN MAY 2021

* GE - CLOSING OF NEW SENIOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY TERMINATED PRIOR $20 BILLION BACK-UP REVOLVING SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITY

* GE - CLOSING ALSO TERMINATED GE'S REVOLVING SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITY THAT WAS SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN DECEMBER 2020