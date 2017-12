BRIEF-GE Power Announces Global Headcount Reduction Of 12,000 Jobs

Dec 7 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE POWER ANNOUNCES GLOBAL HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF 12,000 JOBS

* GE POWER - PLANS TO REDUCE GLOBAL HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 12,000 POSITIONS, AFFECTING BOTH PROFESSIONAL AND PRODUCTION EMPLOYEES

* GE POWER - HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS, ACTIONS TAKEN IN 2017, TO POSITION CO TO REACH TARGET OF $1 BILLION IN STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTIONS IN 2018

* GE POWER - “TRADITIONAL POWER MARKETS INCLUDING GAS AND COAL HAVE SOFTENED”

* GE POWER - PLANS ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY DRIVEN BY CHALLENGES IN POWER MARKET WORLDWIDE; CO EXPECTS MARKET CHALLENGES TO CONTINUE