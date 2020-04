BRIEF-GE Provides Updates On Guidance And First Quarter

April 9 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE PROVIDES UPDATES ON GUIDANCE AND FIRST QUARTER

* GE - WITHDRAWS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE DUE TO UNCERTAINTY ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19

* GE - PRELIMINARY VIEW OF FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS INDICATES ADJUSTED EPS MATERIALLY BELOW PRIOR GUIDANCE OF ABOUT $0.10

* GE - PRELIMINARY VIEW OF FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS INDICATES INDUSTRIAL FREE CASH FLOW NEAR PRIOR GUIDANCE OF NEGATIVE $2 BILLION

* GE - Q1 COMPANY ADJUSTED EPS DETERIORATED GREATER THAN INDUSTRIAL FREE CASH FLOW PRIMARILY DUE TO NON-CASH, TIMING ITEMS IN AVIATION, RENEWABLE ENERGY, GE CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: