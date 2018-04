BRIEF-GE Q1 Adj. EPS $0.16

April 20 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE

* Q1 2018 ADJUSTED EPS (NON-GAAP) OF $0.16

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.11 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAW STRONG PERFORMANCE IN AVIATION, HEALTHCARE, RENEWABLES, AND TRANSPORTATION IN QUARTER

* POWER AND OIL & GAS INDUSTRIES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.95, REVENUE VIEW $122.51 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $28,660 MILLION, UP 7 PERCENT

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $27.45 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY BHGE ORDERS WERE $5.2 BILLION, UP 102% REPORTED AND DOWN 3% ORGANIC

* REDUCED INDUSTRIAL STRUCTURAL COSTS BY $805 MILLION AND ON TRACK TO EXCEED COST REDUCTION GOAL OF $2 BILLION IN 2018

* QTRLY BHGE REVENUES WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 74% REPORTED AND DOWN 14% ORGANIC

* ARE MAKING SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS ON THE $20 BILLION OF DISPOSITIONS PLANNED FOR 2018 & 2019

* SAYS “THERE IS NO CHANGE TO OUR FRAMEWORK FOR 2018”

* WORKING TO RESOLVE LEGACY MATTERS IN DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, AND RECORDED RESERVE OF $1.5 BILLION RELATED TO WMC FIRREA INVESTIGATION

* “WE ARE SEEING SIGNS OF PROGRESS IN OUR PERFORMANCE”

* POWER “INDUSTRY CONTINUES TO BE CHALLENGING AND IS TRENDING SOFTER THAN OUR FORECAST”

* GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER INCLUDE $45 MILLION CHARGE RELATED TO UPDATES TO U.S. TAX REFORM IMPACT ON ENERGY INVESTMENTS

* GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QUARTER INCLUDE $50 MILLION NON-CASH CHARGE ASSOCIATED WITH UPFRONT COSTS FROM CALLING ABOUT $2 BILLION OF EXCESS DEBT

* EXPECTS PROCEEDS OF $5 BILLION - $10 BILLION DURING 2018 FROM INDUSTRIAL DISPOSITIONS

* STRATEGIC PORTFOLIO REVIEW ONGOING

* EXPECTS TO FINALIZE TRANSPORTATION DISPOSITION PLANS IN Q2

* EXPECT TO CLOSE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF THE DEAL TO SELL EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA AND TURKEY AND GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING BUSINESSES IN Q2

* EXPECT TO SELL THE REMAINDER OF CURRENT & LIGHTING BUSINESS BY THE END OF 2018