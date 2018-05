May 9 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AWARDED FIRST WIND DEAL IN CHILE

* GE RENEWABLE ENERGY - WILL PROVIDE 6 OF ITS 3.6-137 TURBINES TO BE INSTALLED AT 2 WIND SITES IN SOUTHERN CHILE Source text: (bit.ly/2KObTpB) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)