March 12 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE RENEWABLE ENERGY - CO, FINA ENERJI SIGNED AGREEMENT TO WORK ON POTENTIAL 8 WIND PROJECTS IN TURKEY PROVIDING UP TO 410 MW OF POWER BY DEC 31, 2020

* GE RENEWABLE ENERGY - THE POTENTIAL 8 WIND FARMS TO BE SET UP IN TURKEY WITH FINA ENERJI ARE INTENDED TO START COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS IN 2019 /2020 Source: (bit.ly/2Gjxt3n) Further company coverage: