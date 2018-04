April 24 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE RENEWABLE ENERGY, ORE CATAPULT SIGN FIVE-YEAR RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT TO ADVANCE OFFSHORE WIND TECHNOLOGIES IN THE UK

* GE RENEWABLE ENERGY - DEAL INCLUDES $8.5 MILLION COMBINED INVESTMENT WITH INNOVATE UK, ERDF TO INSTALL GRID EMULATION SYSTEM AT A CATAPULT CENTRE IN BLYTH Source text: (bit.ly/2qTCb1b) Further company coverage: