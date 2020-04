April 22 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE - GE RENEWABLE ENERGY SECURES 10-YEAR SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH IDAHO WIND PARTNERS

* GE - AGREEMENT INCLUDES FULL-SERVICE AGREEMENT FOR 122 GE 1.56-82.5 TURBINES

* GE - GE’S POWERUP, ESCADA AND DIGITAL PLAN OF DAY DIGITAL TOOLS ALSO SELECTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: