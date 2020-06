BRIEF-GE Reopens Prior Debt Offerings For $3 Bln In Proceeds To Enhance And Extend Liquidity

June 8 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE REOPENS PRIOR DEBT OFFERINGS FOR $3 BILLION IN PROCEEDS TO ENHANCE AND EXTEND LIQUIDITY

* GE - GE EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS TO REDUCE SHORTER-DURATION DEBT

* GE - IN RESPONSE TO A REVERSE INQUIRY FROM A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC INVESTOR, REOPENED PORTIONS OF ITS PRIOR DEBT OFFERINGS FOR GE COMPANY & GE CAPITAL

* GE - EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF GE’S INTERCOMPANY DEBT OBLIGATIONS TO GE CAPITAL

* GE - EXPECTS TO PROCEEDS TO REDUCE GE CAPITAL'S OUTSTANDING DEBT OBLIGATIONS.