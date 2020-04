BRIEF-GE Reports Q1 Adjusted EPS Of $0.05

April 29 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE - COVID-19 CHALLENGED FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS

* GE - QTRLY CONTINUING EPS (GAAP) OF $0.72

* GE - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES (GAAP) $20.5 BILLION, DOWN 8%

* GE - QTRLY INDUSTRIAL ORGANIC REVENUE $18.9 BILLION, DOWN 5%

* GE - QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.05

* GE QTRLY NET EPS $0.70

* GE - QTRLY INDUSTRIAL FREE CASH OUTFLOW $2.2 BILLION

* GE - TARGETING MORE THAN $2 BILLION IN OPERATIONAL COST OUT AND $3 BILLION OF CASH PRESERVATION

* GE - SECOND QUARTER WILL BE THE FIRST FULL QUARTER WITH PRESSURE FROM COVID-19, AND GE EXPECTS THAT ITS FINANCIAL RESULTS WILL DECLINE SEQUENTIALLY

* GE - QTRLY POWER SEGMENT ORDERS OF $4.1 BILLION WERE UP 12% REPORTED

* GE QTRLY AVIATION ORDERS OF $7.4 BILLION WERE DOWN 14% REPORTED AND 13% ORGANICALLY

* GE QTRLY AVIATION REVENUES OF $6.9 BILLION WERE DOWN 13% REPORTED AND 11% ORGANICALLY

* GE - QTRLY POWER SEGMENT REVENUES OF $4.0 BILLION WERE DOWN 13% REPORTED AND 12% ORGANICALLY

* GE - MOST SIGNIFICANT FINANCIAL IMPACT TO DATE AT AVIATION & GECAS, WHERE COVID-19 CAUSED RAPID DECLINE IN GLOBAL COMMERCIAL AVIATION DEMAND IN MARCH

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.08, REVENUE VIEW $20.21 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* GE - GE CAPITAL REDUCED EXTERNAL DEBT BY $10 BILLION YEAR TO DATE, INCLUDING $4.7 BILLION OF MATURITIES IN THE FIRST QUARTER

* GE - GE REDUCED COMMERCIAL PAPER USE BY $1.1 BILLION IN FIRST QUARTER

* GE - Q1 CONTINUING EPS, INCLUDE $11.1 BILLION AFTER-TAX GAIN POST BIOPHARMA SALE, $4.6 BILLION AFTER-TAX UNREALIZED LOSS ON MARKING INVESTMENT IN BAKER HUGHES

* GE - COVID-19 FACTORS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED GE CFOA AND GE INDUSTRIAL FREE CASH FLOW BY ABOUT $1 BILLION IN QUARTER

* GE - COVID-19 FACTORS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED GE INDUSTRIAL PROFIT BY ABOUT $0.8 BILLION AND GE CAPITAL EARNINGS BY ABOUT $0.1 BILLION IN QUARTER

* GE - EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING OF $0.1 BILLION, ADJUSTED GE INDUSTRIAL PROFIT WAS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.7 BILLION IN QUARTER BY COVID-19 FACTORS

* GE - COVID-19 CHALLENGED FIRST-QUARTER RESULTS; TAKING SWIFT ACTION TO MITIGATE IMPACT & SOLIDIFY FINANCIAL POSITION