BRIEF-GE Research And Collaborators Awarded DARPA Project To Improve Speed Of Nucleic Acid-Based Vaccine Manufacture And Distribution - Statement

March 2 (Reuters) -

* GE RESEARCH AND COLLABORATORS AWARDED DARPA PROJECT TO IMPROVE SPEED OF NUCLEIC ACID-BASED VACCINE MANUFACTURE AND DISTRIBUTION - STATEMENT

* GE RESEARCH- GE’S DNA-BASED APPROACH COULD BE COMPATIBLE WITH NEW, RECENTLY APPROVED RNA-BASED COVID-19 VACCINES

* GE RESEARCH - AWARDED FIVE-YEAR, UP TO $41 MILLION PROJECT THROUGH NEW PROGRAM FROM DARPA CALLED NUCLEIC ACIDS ON-DEMAND WORLDWIDE

* GE RESEARCH-IN FINAL STAGES OF PROJECT WITH U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE'S DEFENSE THREAT REDUCTION AGENCY TO DEVELOP FASTER METHOD FOR MAKING DOSES OF DNA-BASED VACCINES