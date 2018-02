Feb 23 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE SAYS BELIEVES DOJ IS “LIKELY TO ASSERT” THAT WMC & GE CAPITAL VIOLATED FIRREA RELATING TO SUBPRIME MORTGAGE LOANS IN 2006 & 2007

* GE SAYS WMC AND GE CAPITAL WILL EXPLORE WHETHER AN ACCEPTABLE SETTLEMENT RELATING TO INVESTIGATION OF SUBPRIME MORTGAGES CAN BE REACHED

* GE SAYS IF ACCEPTABLE SETTLEMENT RELATING TO FIRREA INVESTIGATIONS CANNOT BE REACHED, DOJ MAY INITIATE LEGAL PROCEEDINGS AGAINST WMC, GE CAPITAL

* GE, ON FIRREA INVESTIGATIONS, SAYS WMC AND GE CAPITAL BELIEVE THEY WOULD HAVE DEFENSES TO ANY LAWSUIT