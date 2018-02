Feb 5 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE SAYS CO, ARENKO GROUP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO BUILD GRID SCALE ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS IN THE UK

* GE SAYS BATTERY STORAGE SYSTEM IS SITED AT A LOCATION IN MIDLANDS, WILL COMMENCE OPERATIONS IN 2018

* GE SAYS ARENKO HAS INVESTED IN A 41MW BATTERY ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM SUPPLIED BY GE, WHO IS PROVIDING A FULLY INTEGRATED BATTERY STORAGE SOLUTION