BRIEF-GE Says GE Capital Priced $1.35 Billion Of 3.450% Notes Due 2025

May 7 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE - ON MAY 6, GE CAPITAL PRICED $1.35 BILLION OF 3.450% NOTES DUE 2025

* GE - ON MAY 6, GE CAPITAL ALSO PRICED $1.0 BILLION OF 4.050% NOTES DUE 2027

* GE - GE CAPITAL ALSO PRICED $1.4 BILLION OF 4.400% NOTES DUE 2030

* GE - GE CAPITAL ALSO PRICED $750 MILLION OF 4.550% NOTES DUE 2032

* GE - OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MAY 18, 2020

* GE - GE CAPITAL INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FUND TENDER OF UP TO AN EQUIVALENT AMOUNT OF GE CAPITAL BONDS MATURING THROUGH 2023

* GE - ANY EXCESS PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REPURCHASE, REDEEM OR REPAY OUTSTANDING DEBT OBLIGATIONS Source text: (bit.ly/2SLCmtc) Further company coverage: