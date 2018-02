BRIEF-GE Says Has Come Up With List Of Assets, As Part Of $20 Bln Divestiture Target - Citi Conf

Feb 21 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE CFO JAMIE MILLER SAYS POWER BUSINESS FEELS ABOUT THE SAME AS CO EXPECTED FOR 2018, MAYBE A LITTLE WORSE, VERSUS CO‘S NOVEMBER GUIDANCE - CITI CONF‍​

* GE CFO JAMIE MILLER SAYS AVIATION AND HEALTHCARE STILL FEEL VERY GOOD - CITI CONF‍​

* GE CFO JAMIE MILLER SAYS WORKING COOPERATIVELY WITH SEC - CITI CONF‍​

* GE CFO JAMIE MILLER SAYS STILL SEE 2018 ADJUSTED EPS $1 TO $1.07, BUT TOWARDS THE LOWER END OF THE RANGE - CITI CONF‍​

* GE CFO JAMIE MILLER SAYS WHEN CEO JOHN FLANNERY TALKS ABOUT “ALL OPTIONS ARE OPEN”, HE‘S THINKING ABOUT THE CAPITAL ALLOCATION PROCESS WHICH CAN HELP UNLOCK VALUE - CITI CONF‍​

* GE CFO JAMIE MILLER SAYS “WE‘RE EXAMINING EVERYTHING” WHEN IT COMES TO THE CAPITAL ALLOCATION PROCESS - CITI CONF‍​

* GE CFO JAMIE MILLER SAYS GE HAS COME UP WITH A LIST OF ASSETS, AS PART OF ITS INITIAL REVIEWS OF THE $20 BILLION DIVESTITURE TARGET IN ONE TO TWO YEARS - CITI CONF‍​

* GE CFO SAYS THE ASSETS INCLUDES PRODUCT LINES THAT HAVEN‘T BEEN ABLE TO GET TO “ACCEPTABLE MARGINS”, BUSINESSES THAT REQUIRE LOT OF CAPITAL TO GET THEM TO SCALE, AND UNITS WHERE TECHNOLOGY MIGHT HAVE HIT ITS MATURITY CURVE - CITI CONF‍​

* GE CFO SAYS HAVE LINE OF SIGHT TO THE FIRST $4 BILLION OF THE TARGETED ASSETS AS PART OF THE DIVESTITURE, BUT IT WILL NOT HAVE ANY IMPACT ON 2018 CASH FLOW; SAYS 2019 FREE CASH FLOW COULD SEE AN IMPACT OF LESS THAN $0.5 BILLION - CITI CONF‍​