Feb 20 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE - JAMIE MILLER WILL REMAIN EMPLOYED WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER 30, 2020, OR SUCH EARLIER DATE AS AGREED

* GE - MILLER WILL RECEIVE SEVERANCE PAY IN AMOUNT OF $2.9 MILLION

* GE - AS PREVIOUSLY REPORTED, JAMIE MILLER WILL TRANSITION FROM HER ROLE AS COMPANY'S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER Source text: (bit.ly/2HTqzU9) Further company coverage: