Jan 24 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SEES 2018 ADJUSTED INDUSTRIAL CFOA ABOUT $9 BILLION - $10 BLN‍​

* GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SEES 2018 INDUSTRIAL CFOA ABOUT $3 BILLION TO $4 BILLION - PRESENTATION Source text: (invent.ge/2BpfzYK) Further company coverage: