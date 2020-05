BRIEF-GE Sees Q2 Free Cash Flow Between Negative $3.5 bln And $4.5 bln - Bernstein Conf

May 28 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE CEO SAYS SEES Q2 FREE CASH FLOW BETWEEN NEGATIVE $3.5 BILLION AND $4.5 BILLION - BERNSTEIN CONF

* GE CEO SAYS FREE CASH FLOW WILL IMPROVE IN H2 2020, BUT 2020 OVERALL WILL BE A NEGATIVE FREE CASH FLOW YEAR FOR GE - BERNSTEIN CONF

* GE CEO SAYS, IN THE POWER BUSINESS, GAS TURBINE UTILIZATION REMAINS DOWN LOW SINGLE DIGITS GLOBALLY; EXPECTS GAS TURBINE UTILIZATION TO BE DOWN LESS THAN 10% IN 2020

* GE CEO SAYS REMAIN ON TRACK TO DELIVER 45-50 HEAVY-DUTY GAS TURBINE NEW UNITS FOR 2020

* GE CEO SAYS DEMAND REMAINS ELEVATED FOR COVID-19 PRODUCTS INCLUDING RESPIRATORY, CT, MONITORING SOLUTIONS, X-RAY, ETC.; 2Q ORDERS ESTIMATED UP OVER 100% Source text for Eikon: (invent.ge/3gArE3k) Further company coverage: