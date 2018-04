April 12 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE SIGNED A LARGE SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR JENBACHER GAS ENGINES IN RUSSIA

* GE SAYS AGREEMENT WITH GREENTECH ENERGY COMPANY IS FOR 21 JENBACHER GAS ENGINES WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 26 MW TO BE DELIVERED BY YEAR-END 2018