Jan 17 (Reuters) - General Electric Co:

* GE TRANSPORTATION SIGNS LOCOMOTIVE AND SERVICE AGREEMENTS VALUED OVER $900 MILLION IN KAZAKHSTAN

* GENERAL TRANSPORTATION - CONTRACT IS FOR 300 SHUNTER LOCOMOTIVES AND 18-YEAR 175 PASSENGER EVOLUTION SERVICE AGREEMENT

* GE TRANSPORTATION SAYS SIGNED TWO CONTRACTS WITH KAZAKHSTAN‘S STATE-RUN RAILROAD KAZAKHSTAN TEMIR ZHOLY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: