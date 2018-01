Jan 25 (Reuters) - Geap Sa:

* FY NET INCOME EUR 6.2‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 6.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY PRODUCTION EUR ‍​41.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 49.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR‍​ 7.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DIRECTORY TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF EUR 2.1 PER SHARE TO THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON MARCH 30, 2018‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2naRsYA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)