April 8 (Reuters) - GEA GROUP AG:

* POSTPONES ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, DIVIDEND REMAINS UNCHANGED

* GEADIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF EUR 0.85 PER SHARE REMAINS UNCHANGED

* MAXIMUM POSSIBLE ADVANCE PAYMENT OF EUR 0.42 PER SHARE IN EARLY MAY 2020 RESOLVED

* POSTPONING ITS ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR APRIL 30, 2020, IN DÜSSELDORF AND WILL RESCHEDULE IT FOR END OF YEAR