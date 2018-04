BRIEF-GEA Group says Q1 2018 Group Revenue Anticipated To Rise To Around EUR 1,035 Mln

April 11 (Reuters) - GEA Group AG:

* FOR Q1 OF 2018, ANTICIPATES OPERATING EBITDA TO AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 65 MILLION

* GROUP REVENUE IS ANTICIPATED TO RISE TO AROUND EUR 1,035 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 1,004 MILLION) FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* PRELIMINARY Q1 OPERATING EBITDA PRIMARILY DUE TO WEAKER RELATIVE GROSS MARGIN POSTED BY BUSINESS AREA SOLUTIONS, NOTABLY IN AMERICAN COS

* SAYS BUSINESS OUTLOOK FOR YEAR 2018 IS CONFIRMED

* Q1 ORDER INTAKE IS EXPECTED TO ADD UP TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 1,100 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 1,136 MILLION)

* SAYS Q1 2018 NEGATIVE CURRENCY EFFECTS AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY EUR 50 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: