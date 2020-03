BRIEF-GEA Sees Slight Drop In 2020 Revenue Due To Coronavirus

March 17 (Reuters) - GEA Group AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: GEA CHARTS GROWTH IN REVENUE AND ORDER INTAKE IN 2019 WITH IMPORTANT PROGRESS ACHIEVED IN GROUP RESTRUCTURING

* ORDER INTAKE AND REVENUE REACH RECORD LEVEL

* EBITDA BEFORE RESTRUCTURING EXPENSES (EUR 479 MILLION) AT UPPER END OF PROJECTED CORRIDOR DESPITE SPECIAL FACTORS (AROUND EUR 41 MILLION)

* FREE CASH FLOW OF EUR 342 MILLION LEADS TO POSITIVE NET FINANCIAL POSITION (EUR 28 MILLION)

* DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.85 PER SHARE PROPOSED

* ORDER INTAKE ROSE LIGHTLY BY 0.3 PERCENT TO EUR 4,931.1 MILLION

* REVENUE ROSE BY 1.1 PERCENT TO EUR 4,879.7 MILLION

* EBITDA BEFORE RESTRUCTURING EXPENSE DROPPED BY 11.1 PERCENT TO EUR 479.2 MILLION

* EFFICIENCY INCREASES IN NEW, CENTRAL PURCHASING ORGANIZATION ARE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN SAVINGS OF MORE THAN EUR 25 MILLION IN 2020

* GEA IS PURSUING SALE OF INDIVIDUAL PARTS OF COMPANY, PARTICULARLY THOSE TRANSACTIONS THAT WERE INITIATED IN 2019

* OUTLOOK FOR 2020: IMPACT ON EARNINGS DUE TO COVID-19

* AGAINST BACKDROP OF COVID-19, WHOSE IMPACT IS CURRENTLY VERY DIFFICULT TO ESTIMATE, WE EXPECT REVENUE TO DECLINE SLIGHTLY IN 2020

* EBITDA BEFORE RESTRUCTURING EXPENSE IS INTENDED TO REACH EUR 430 TO 480 MILLION IN 2020

* IN SPITE OF MAJOR GLOBAL CHALLENGES WE FACE AT MOMENT AS A RESULT OF CORONAVIRUS, WE ARE CONFIDENT THAT WE CAN ACHIEVE OUR MID-TERM FINANCIAL GOALS FOR 2022