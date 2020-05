May 19 (Reuters) - GEA Group AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: GEA TECHNOLOGY TO TAKE CENTER STAGE IN CARBON-NEUTRAL SMOOTHIE FACTORY

* GEA CHOSEN BY INNOCENT LTDAS KEY TECHNOLOGY PARTNER FOR DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION OF JUICE MANUFACTURING PLANT IN NETHERLANDS

* SCHEDULED TO OPEN IN 2021