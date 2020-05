May 15 (Reuters) - GEA Group CEO:

* ALL SITES IN OPERATION AGAIN

* ARE CONFIDENT TO WEATHER CRISIS WELL DUE TO HIGH LIQUIDITY

* IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS CRISIS WILL BE NOTICEABLE IN Q2 AND Q3

* WE PLAN COST CUTS WORTH LOW TO MID DOUBLE-DIGIT MILLION EUR SUM