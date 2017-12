BRIEF-Gear Energy Announces $58 Million 2018 Growth Budget

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Gear Energy Ltd:

* GEAR ENERGY LTD. ANNOUNCES $58 MILLION 2018 GROWTH BUDGET

* GEAR ENERGY LTD - 2018 BUDGET INCLUDES AN ESTIMATED 14 PER CENT PRODUCTION GROWTH WITH AN ANNUAL AVERAGE RATE OF 7,500 BOE PER DAY

* GEAR ENERGY LTD - 2018 BUDGET ALSO INCLUDES AN ESTIMATED 2018 Q4 RATE OF APPROXIMATELY 8,400 BOE PER DAY

* GEAR ENERGY LTD - 2018 ‍BUDGET IS FORECASTED TO INCLUDE DRILLING OF 41 HORIZONTAL OIL WELLS THROUGHOUT GEAR‘S HEAVY AND LIGHT OIL ASSET BASE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: