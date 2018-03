March 21 (Reuters) - Gear Energy Ltd:

* GEAR ENERGY LTD. ANNOUNCES OPERATIONAL UPDATE AND 2018 REVISED OUTLOOK

* GEAR ENERGY LTD SEES 2018 ANNUAL PRODUCTION 7,350 BOE/D

* GEAR ENERGY LTD - SEES 2018 CAPITAL AND ABANDONMENT EXPENDITURES OF $50 MILLION