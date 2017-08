Aug 9 (Reuters) - Gear Energy Ltd

* Announces second quarter 2017 operating results

* Qtrly ‍shr $0.01​

* Qtrly total production ‍6,510​ BOE/D versus 4,536 BOE/D

* Sees FY2017 ‍production 6,600​ BOE/D

* ‍2017 drilling program is now forecast to include a total of 34 wells (33 net)​