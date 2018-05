May 9 (Reuters) - Gear Energy Ltd:

* GEAR ENERGY LTD. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 OPERATING RESULTS

* DURING Q1 OF 2018, GEAR EXPERIENCED TEMPORARY LIMITATIONS IN ITS ABILITY TO SHIP OIL TO MARKET

* QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE $0.04

* QTRLY TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 6,522 BOE/D VERSUS 5,907 BOE/D

* CURRENT EXPECTATIONS ARE THAT Q2 SALES PRODUCTION SHOULD AGAIN BE IN EXCESS OF 7,000 BOE PER DAY