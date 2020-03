March 18 (Reuters) - Gear4music Holdings PLC:

* DOES NOT EXPECT CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK TO HAVE ADVERSE IMPACT ON GROUP’S TRADING FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2020

* SUPPLY CHAINS ARE CURRENTLY OPERATING AS NORMAL, AND WE HAVE PRE-PLANNED FOR SOME DISRUPTION BY WAY OF TACTICAL FORWARD PURCHASING