BRIEF-Geberit CEO says company feels Brexit uncertainty on non residential projects

March 13 (Reuters) - Geberit Ag:

* GEBERIT CEO SAYS COMPANY HAS FELT UNCERTAINTY IN BRITAIN DUE TO BREXIT, HAS LED TO DELAYS IN NON RESIDENTIAL PROJECTS

* GEBERIT CEO SAYS SEES ROBUST HOUSING CONSTRUCTION IN BRITAIN BUT SHRINKING NON RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION

* GEBERIT CEO SAYS DOES NOT SEE BREXIT AS A PROBLEM FOR COMPANY AS GETS ONLY 5 PERCENT OF SALES FROM BRITAIN

* GEBERIT CEO SAYS CLARIFIES, SAYS BRITAIN IS ONLY FOUR PERCENT OF COMPANY’S SALES

* GEBERIT SAYS SEES NO MORE RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION COSTS ON EBITDA LEVEL

* GEBERIT CEO SAYS SEES GROWTH COMING FROM RENOVATION RATHER THAN NEW BUILDINGS

* GEBERIT CEO SAYS SEES NO REASON WHY GROWTH IN GERMANY SHOULD WEAKEN

* GEBERIT CEO SAYS FEELS CALM ABOUT POSSIBLE U.S. PROTECTIONISM, COMPANY PRODUCES IN THE U.S. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rupert Pretterklieber)