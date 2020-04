April 30 (Reuters) - Geberit AG:

* GEBERIT AG HAS CONCLUDED ITS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME, WHICH WAS STARTED IN JUNE 2017

* 1,026,094 REGISTERED SHARES IN THE AMOUNT OF CHF 439,767,616 – CORRESPONDING TO 2.77% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL CURRENTLY ENTERED IN THE COMMERCIAL REGISTER – WERE REPURCHASED

* PLANS TO PROPOSE A CAPITAL REDUCTION IN THE AMOUNT OF THE REPURCHASED SHARES AND THEIR SUBSEQUENT CANCELLATION TO THE GENERAL MEETING ON 14 APRIL 2021 Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)