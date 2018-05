May 3 (Reuters) - Geberit AG:

* GEBERIT CEO SAYS HAS SEEN NO IMPACT FROM U.S. SANCTIONS ON RUSAL ON METALS PRICES DURING Q1

* GEBERIT CEO SAYS SEES SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE PRICE INCREASES IN ALUMINIUM, ZINC, NICKEL DURING Q2

* GEBERIT CEO SAYS RAW MATERIALS INCRASED BY 2.5 PERCENT IN Q1 2018 vs Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)